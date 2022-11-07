AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:36 a.m. EST

Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions. Brady took over with 44 seconds left and went 5 of 6 for 60 yards on the game-winning drive, the record 55th of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion avoided his first four-game losing streak in 20 years and beat the Rams for the first time in four tries since joining the Bucs in 2020. The Rams stopped Brady on downs with just under two minutes left but couldn’t run out the clock.

AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10

Georgia has tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season. No. 5 Tennessee fell three spots after losing on the road to the defending national champions.

Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker atoned for two earlier misses by kicking the go-ahead field goal in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17. Mahomes was 43 of 68 for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Mecole Hardman also had a TD run, as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-9 deficit to beat the Titans for only the second time in seven meetings. Kansas City improved to 6-2 while the Titans fell to 5-3. Derrick Henry had 115 yards and two TDs rushing for Tennessee.

Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway. It was the fourth win of the season for Logano. Will Power added the IndyCar championship to the Team Penske trophy case in September and Logano’s dominating run Sunday marked the first time Penske has won both the NASCAR and IndyCar championship in the same season. It is the third Cup championship for Penske, who won with Brad Keselowski in 2012 and Logano’s first title in 2018. Logano joined Kyle Busch as the only active drivers with multiple Cup titles.

Wilson, Jets’ defense stun Allen, Bills in 20-17 victory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift the New York Jets to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Allen got the ball with a chance to tie or win but couldn’t manage much against the Jets. His deep desperation pass to Gabe Davis was knocked away by rookie Sauce Gardner. It also ended the Bills’ four-game winning streak. The Jets even overcame a brief delay in the second half when an overhead camera malfunctioned.

Vikings come back to beat Commanders for 6th consecutive win

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to help the Minnesota Vikings come back and beat the Washington Commanders 20-17 for their sixth consecutive victory. Cousins led multiple fourth-quarter scoring drives after the Vikings fell behind 17-7. The former Washington quarterback also capitalized on Harrison Smith’s interception of current Commanders starter Taylor Heinicke that gave Minnesota the ball inside the red zone. Greg Joseph made a 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to keep the Vikings winning streak alive. Washington’s winning streak ended at three.

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing by six in the third quarter. Paul George scored 34 points, the third time in four games that he topped 30 points, but Los Angeles had its three-game winning streak snapped. George missed shots down the stretch after the Jazz erased the Clippers’ four-point lead. Lauri Markkanen added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Jazz, who are second in the Western Conference.

Rodgers throws 3 INTs, Lions hold on to beat Packers 15-9

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the Detroit Lions hold on for a 15-9 win over the Packers in a matchup of slumping teams on Sunday. The Lions ended a five-game losing streak. The Packers have lost five straight for the first time since 2008 when their four-time NFL MVP was a first-year starter with the franchise.

Bruins cut ties with player who bullied Black classmate

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have decided to rescind their contract offer to defenseman Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The team signed Miller to an entry-level contract Friday. Bruins players from captain Patrice Bergeron down criticized the decision, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Miller would not currently be eligible to play in the league without major changes. Team president Cam Neely says the Bruins thought it was an isolated incident and reversed course based on new information.

Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt’s return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 for their eighth consecutive victory. The Cavs improved to 8-1 by extending their longest winning streak since a 13-game run in late 2017, during James’ final season with his hometown club. James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who dropped to 2-7 with their second straight home defeat. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 10 assists with seven turnovers.