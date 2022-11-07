All You Need to Know For Election Day



ZANESVILLE, Oh – Tomorrow, Tuesday November 8th is election day in Ohio and across the country, and the Muskingum County Board of Elections wants to make sure you have all the information you need as you head out to the polls.

Polls will open at 6:30 AM tomorrow morning and close at 7:30 PM with results to start coming in shortly after polling locations close.



As your heading out to vote, make sure you know your polling location, which, for residents of Muskingum County, can be found on the Muskingum County Board of Elections website, along with sample ballots, candidate information and after polling closes, local election results.

If you voted absentee, ou can also view your ballot status on the website. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by today or placed in the drop box by 7:30 PM tomorrow evening to ensure your voice is heard in this election.



“If they want to have some input and some impact on, you know, their community and the services that it provides, voting is one way to do that. It also, lets you know how things are set up and how they work and the amount of security that’s involved to make this a safe election, accuracy and all that kind of stuff, it’s provides a community service in a way, I think. Because your overall input is helping the community do what it needs to do to take care of its people,” Election Specialist Cheryl West said.



If you are planning on voting in-person tomorrow, after finding out your polling position, and before you head out the door to cast your ballot, you’ll want to make sure you have a valid form of ID.

These ID forms include either: a drivers license or state ID, Military or concealed carry ID, or bank statements or utility bills from this past year. Passports cannont be used as ID, just one of many ways a secure election is ensured.



“Everything is tracked. There’s lots of measurements in place for an accurate election, a secure electiom. Everything is counted. Once the results are finalized, then we have like a two week period there where we have to wait for an official count because we have to make sure everything is in from provisionals, from military ballots, all that stuff has to come in and it has to be counted, so there’s actually an official count two weeks after the election. “



For more information on voting in the upcoming election, you can visit the Muskingum County Board of Elections website: https://www.muskingumcountyoh.gov/Agencies/Board-Of-Elections/#undefined1 or http://VoteOH.gov.

Local and county election results can be found on the board of elections website and statewide results will be on VoteOH.gov starting after the close of polls.