SATURDAY SCORES 11/5

VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL FINALS RESULTS

UNION LOCAL 3 NEW LEXINGTON 1

MEADOWBROOK 3 FRANKFORT AREA 0

The Colts win a regional title in straight sets. It was a dominating victory today as the set scores were 25-10, 25-15, and 25-12. Meadowbrook’s impressive season continues as they have a date with Coldwater in semi state. The game will take place at Wright State University next Thursday, November 10th, at 6 p.m.

NEWARK CATHOLIC 3 TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0

Newark Catholic also won a regional title in straight sets. The scores from this one were a little closer looking like 25-23, 25-23, and 25-10. Newark Catholic will play Monroeville in the semi state game on Thursday, November 10th, at 12 p.m.

MUSKINGUM ATHLETICS

FOOTBALL

MUSKINGUM 27 WILMINGTON 13

The Muskingum Fighting Muskies beat Wilmington this afternoon to secure its first back-to-back five-win seasons since the 1995 and 1996 campaigns. The final score was 27-13. Muskingum has won 13 straight games over Wilmington. Muskingum had 357 yards of offense and 17 first downs. The Fighting Muskies scored two opening-quarter touchdowns to grab the early momentum. Garrett connected with Edmondson for a 73-yard touchdown and Goodman for a 28-yard score.Garrett scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter to help propel Muskingum to a 20-6 lead heading into the break. They did not look back after that. Senior quarterback Jordan Garrett went 13-of-20 for 210 yards and two scores. He also added 27 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Zuri Edmondson had four receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Muskingum will be at home next week for senior day against Marietta with a kickoff at 1:30.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL (OHIO)

OHIO STATE 21 NORTHWESTERN 7

CINCINNATI 20 NAVY 10