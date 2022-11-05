Veterans Appreciation Foundation Hosts Veterans Breakfast and Presents Check Donations for Honor Flights

ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important for us to honor and remember the Veterans who fought for our Country’s freedom, and the Veterans Appreciation Foundation were willing to help honor those Veterans by hosting a special event at Eagles called Veterans Breakfast.

This event was a way to honor Veterans through amazing foods, prizes like quilts made by Ladies Quilters and donations from different organizations. Spectrum donated $1,500 to the Veterans Appreciation Foundation, a $2,000 check was donated from the VFW Post 1058 Auxiliary and a $4,000 check was donated from the Veterans Appreciation Foundation. All the donations will go towards Honor Flights to pay for every Veteran who flies to Washington DC. President of the Veterans Appreciation Foundation Wayne Clark spoke about why it’s important for U.S. citizens to recognize and honor Veterans.

“Well, we just think that without Veterans, we would have nothing if it weren’t for them. From the beginning of our Country, to World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, many have served. Whether if they were in combat or not, they’re Veterans, they chose to give time to their Country and we think that the Veterans are the sole of the earth and the reason why we have a great Country.”

Clark also told us how other people can still donate to the Veterans Appreciation Foundation even if they missed the Veterans Breakfast.

“We have a website, veteransappreciationfoundation.com, that they can go on, also our headquarters is Green Valley Golf Course, Steve Galloway is our treasure. So, people will stop by there and drop off checks and donations to him and we want all Veterans to come and show up to these breakfasts and our next year’s is already scheduled and it’s on our website.”

The Veterans Breakfast was a great way to honor those who fought to protect our rights and was also a great way to bring the community of Zanesville together.