Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Columbia-Montour 32, Bucktail 8

Episcopal Academy 14, Malvern Prep 11

Haverford School 20, Germantown Academy 7

Lawrence, N.J. 56, The Hill School 21

Lawrenceville, N.J. 56, The Hill School 21

Pen Argyl 35, Susquehanna 0

Penn Charter 56, Springside Chestnut Hill 28

Perkiomen School 42, Mercersburg Academy 36

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 28, Archbishop Wood 0

Saint James, Md. 34, Kiski School 33

Williamsport 57, Boyertown 21

PIAA District Playoffs=

Class 1A=

District III=

Steelton-Highspire 62, Fairfield 6

District IV=

Canton 42, South Williamsport 13

Muncy 54, Northwest Area 6

District X=

Cambridge Springs 21, Mercer 14

Class 2A=

District VI=

Bishop Guilfoyle 54, Southern Huntingdon 14

District X=

Mercyhurst Prep 21, Wilmington 14

Seneca 46, Northwestern 13

District XI=

Catasauqua 17, Palisades 14

Executive Charter 22, Williams Valley 20

Class 3A=

District II=

Scranton Prep 42, Lake-Lehman 7

District IV=

Athens 37, Montoursville 7

Mifflinburg 49, Warrior Run 13

District XII=

KIPP Dubois 22, Vaux Big Picture 16

Class 4A=

District I=

Pope John Paul II 49, Springfield Montco 14

District XI=

Bethlehem Catholic 41, Blue Mountain 16

District XII=

Bartram 42, Latin Charter 34

Class 5A=

District I=

Chester 18, Marple Newtown 15

District XII=

Imhotep Charter 51, Martin Luther King 3

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press