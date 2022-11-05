Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Columbia-Montour 32, Bucktail 8
Episcopal Academy 14, Malvern Prep 11
Haverford School 20, Germantown Academy 7
Lawrence, N.J. 56, The Hill School 21
Pen Argyl 35, Susquehanna 0
Penn Charter 56, Springside Chestnut Hill 28
Perkiomen School 42, Mercersburg Academy 36
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 28, Archbishop Wood 0
Saint James, Md. 34, Kiski School 33
Williamsport 57, Boyertown 21
PIAA District Playoffs=
Class 1A=
District III=
Steelton-Highspire 62, Fairfield 6
District IV=
Canton 42, South Williamsport 13
Muncy 54, Northwest Area 6
District X=
Cambridge Springs 21, Mercer 14
Class 2A=
District VI=
Bishop Guilfoyle 54, Southern Huntingdon 14
District X=
Mercyhurst Prep 21, Wilmington 14
Seneca 46, Northwestern 13
District XI=
Catasauqua 17, Palisades 14
Executive Charter 22, Williams Valley 20
Class 3A=
District II=
Scranton Prep 42, Lake-Lehman 7
District IV=
Athens 37, Montoursville 7
Mifflinburg 49, Warrior Run 13
District XII=
KIPP Dubois 22, Vaux Big Picture 16
Class 4A=
District I=
Pope John Paul II 49, Springfield Montco 14
District XI=
Bethlehem Catholic 41, Blue Mountain 16
District XII=
Bartram 42, Latin Charter 34
Class 5A=
District I=
Chester 18, Marple Newtown 15
District XII=
Imhotep Charter 51, Martin Luther King 3
___
