Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Amboy-LaMoille 30, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 28
Biggsville West Central 38, Milledgeville 14
Reed-Custer 24, Pecatonica 6
IHSA Playoffs=
Second Round=
Class 8A=
Glenbard West 42, Glenbrook South 0
Loyola 49, Edwardsville 21
York 27, Marist 21, OT
Class 7A=
Batavia 19, Hersey 13, 2OT
Brother Rice 44, Collinsville 15
Chicago Mt. Carmel 24, Downers North 6
Lake Zurich 14, Wheaton North 6
St. Charles North 25, Hoffman Estates 9
Class 6A=
Crete-Monee 35, Simeon 12
East St. Louis 40, Normal West 0
Kenwood 36, Bremen 6
Lemont 38, Quincy 24
Machesney Park Harlem 24, Grayslake North 20
Prairie Ridge 57, Kaneland 22
Class 5A=
Mascoutah 55, Highland 42
Morris 56, Centralia 0
Nazareth 38, Rockford Boylan 13
Sycamore 43, Carmel 0
Class 4A=
Carterville 22, Coal City 0
Murphysboro/Elverado 20, Macomb 16
Providence 24, Joliet Catholic 14
Rochester 42, Breese Central 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 28, Waterloo 16
Class 3A=
Fairbury Prairie Central 41, Roxana 20
IC Catholic 42, Stillman Valley 14
Princeton 26, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 2
Reed-Custer 24, Durand/Pecatonica 6
Tolono Unity 35, Mt. Carmel 14
Williamsville 18, Eureka 16
Class 2A=
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 26, Red Bud 14
Decatur St. Teresa 59, Athens 33
Johnston City 28, ALAH 8
Knoxville 48, Bismarck-Henning 29
Maroa-Forsyth 42, Farmington 12
Pana 68, Fairfield 50
Rockridge 27, Bloomington Central Catholic 18
Tri-Valley 28, Wilmington 21
Class 1A=
Camp Point Central 24, Sesser-Valier 0
Colfax Ridgeview 56, Catlin (Salt Fork) 20
Dakota 30, Ottawa Marquette 19
Forreston 44, Hope Academy 16
Fulton 28, Rockford Lutheran 0
Greenfield-Northwestern 26, Cumberland 0
Lena-Winslow 76, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 7
Tuscola 29, Jacksonville Routt 26
