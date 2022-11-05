Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press9

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amboy-LaMoille 30, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 28

Biggsville West Central 38, Milledgeville 14

Reed-Custer 24, Pecatonica 6

IHSA Playoffs=

Second Round=

Class 8A=

Glenbard West 42, Glenbrook South 0

Loyola 49, Edwardsville 21

York 27, Marist 21, OT

Class 7A=

Batavia 19, Hersey 13, 2OT

Brother Rice 44, Collinsville 15

Chicago Mt. Carmel 24, Downers North 6

Lake Zurich 14, Wheaton North 6

St. Charles North 25, Hoffman Estates 9

Class 6A=

Crete-Monee 35, Simeon 12

East St. Louis 40, Normal West 0

Kenwood 36, Bremen 6

Lemont 38, Quincy 24

Machesney Park Harlem 24, Grayslake North 20

Prairie Ridge 57, Kaneland 22

Class 5A=

Mascoutah 55, Highland 42

Morris 56, Centralia 0

Nazareth 38, Rockford Boylan 13

Sycamore 43, Carmel 0

Class 4A=

Carterville 22, Coal City 0

Murphysboro/Elverado 20, Macomb 16

Providence 24, Joliet Catholic 14

Rochester 42, Breese Central 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 28, Waterloo 16

Class 3A=

Fairbury Prairie Central 41, Roxana 20

IC Catholic 42, Stillman Valley 14

Princeton 26, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 2

Reed-Custer 24, Durand/Pecatonica 6

Tolono Unity 35, Mt. Carmel 14

Williamsville 18, Eureka 16

Class 2A=

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 26, Red Bud 14

Decatur St. Teresa 59, Athens 33

Johnston City 28, ALAH 8

Knoxville 48, Bismarck-Henning 29

Maroa-Forsyth 42, Farmington 12

Pana 68, Fairfield 50

Rockridge 27, Bloomington Central Catholic 18

Tri-Valley 28, Wilmington 21

Class 1A=

Camp Point Central 24, Sesser-Valier 0

Colfax Ridgeview 56, Catlin (Salt Fork) 20

Dakota 30, Ottawa Marquette 19

Forreston 44, Hope Academy 16

Fulton 28, Rockford Lutheran 0

Greenfield-Northwestern 26, Cumberland 0

Lena-Winslow 76, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 7

Tuscola 29, Jacksonville Routt 26

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press