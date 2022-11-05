Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Episcopal Academy 14, Malvern Prep 11
Haverford School 20, Germantown Academy 7
Pen Argyl 35, Susquehanna 0
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 28, Archbishop Wood 0
Saint James, Md. 34, Kiski School 33
Scranton Prep 42, Lake-Lehman 7
Steelton-Highspire 62, Fairfield 6
PIAA District Playoffs=
Class 5A=
District I=
Chester 18, Marple Newtown 15
District XII=
Imhotep Charter 51, Martin Luther King 3
Class 4A=
District XI=
Bethlehem Catholic 41, Blue Mountain 16
District XII=
Bartram 42, Latin Charter 34
Class 1A=
District IV=
Canton 42, South Williamsport 13
