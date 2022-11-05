Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Episcopal Academy 14, Malvern Prep 11

Haverford School 20, Germantown Academy 7

Pen Argyl 35, Susquehanna 0

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 28, Archbishop Wood 0

Saint James, Md. 34, Kiski School 33

Scranton Prep 42, Lake-Lehman 7

Steelton-Highspire 62, Fairfield 6

PIAA District Playoffs=

Class 5A=

District I=

Chester 18, Marple Newtown 15

District XII=

Imhotep Charter 51, Martin Luther King 3

Class 4A=

District XI=

Bethlehem Catholic 41, Blue Mountain 16

District XII=

Bartram 42, Latin Charter 34

Class 1A=

District IV=

Canton 42, South Williamsport 13

