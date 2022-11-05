Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders’ 5-game win streak, 3-0

DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.

Husso’s shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career.

Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves for the Islanders, who were blanked for the first time this season. Varlamov was replaced by Ilya Sorokin with 8:13 left.

The Red Wings had two power plays and a 13-7 advantage in shots on goal in the first period but it ended scoreless.

Detroit was awarded a 5-on-3 advantage in the second, and this time it capitalized. Kubalik set up Raymond, who was parked near the goalpost. He lifted a shot over Varlamov’s right pad for his fourth goal.

The Islanders had allowed just three power-play goals coming into the day.

Adam Erne cleared the puck out of his zone, setting up Suter’s breakaway goal at 12:51 of the second. It was the first short-handed goal allowed by the Islanders this season.

The Red Wings killed off two penalties in the first seven minutes of the third. Husso made a sliding stop against Mathew Barzal with 12 minutes left.

Kubalik scored his fifth goal with a wrist shot from the left circle with 9:47 remaining.

WORTH NOTING

Detroit defenseman Ben Chiarot played in his 500th career game. … The Islanders played their 3,000th game, including playoffs, with Lou Lamoriello as GM. … This was the lone meeting in Detroit this season. They’ll play on the Islanders’ home ice Jan. 27 and March 4. … Red Wings F Oskar Sundqvist missed the game with an upper-body injury. … Detroit F Filip Zadina was hit with a shot on his right leg during the third period and was helped off the ice.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Calgary on Monday.

Red Wings: At New York Rangers on Sunday.

