AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:42 a.m. EDT

Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well. Irving tweeted a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and repeatedly refused to apologize until the Nets suspended him.

Astros aim to close out World Series over Phillies in Game 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker has been here before. It’s hard not to think of the last time the Astros’ manager was up 3-2 in the Fall Classic as he leads the team back to Houston Saturday night for Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies needing just one win for a championship. In 2002, Baker’s San Francisco Giants entered Game 6 against the Anaheim Angels up by the same margin. The Giants squandered a five-run lead in a 6-5 loss in the sixth game before the Angels won the title with a 4-1 win in Game 7. Twenty years later in his third trip to the World Series, Baker is still looking for that elusive championship after a quarter-century as a major league manager.

Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. Ingram scored 26 points in his return from a four-game absence because of a concussion and reserve Larry Nance Jr. scored 20 points for the Pelicans. Jordan Poole had 20 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Kevon Looney was the only regular starter in uniform for Golden State’s second game in two nights at the end of a winless five-game trip. The Warriors are 3-7 overall. Among Western Conference teams, only Houston has more losses.

World Series viewing turning into a participation sport

Baseball’s internet sleuths have had a busy World Series through five games. Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. gave up five homers in Game 3, leading to widespread speculation he was tipping his pitches. In Game 2, fellow Astros pitcher Framber Valdez was closely monitored for odd hand motions while he threw seven shutout innings. It’s certainly not the first time Twitter and other social media platforms have had a prominent spot in major sporting events. Baseball’s relatively slow pace and the quick rise of live betting makes the sport a particularly ripe target for real-time controversies. The Astros lead the Phillies 3-2 as the series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday.

Column: Welcome back, Rocky Top, from a 15-year exile

Tennessee is back at the top of the Southeastern Conference. It’s taken 15 years to return to a powerhouse form. In that time, there were embarrassing losses, inept coaches and a decade-and-a-half-long banishment to the island of irrelevance in the the country’s mightiest football conference. Turns out, all the Volunteers needed was the right guy in charge. Coach Josh Heupel’s hyper-speed offense has been the calling card of Tennessee’s return to greatness. The Vols are three weeks removed from snapping a 16-year losing streak to Alabama. Now they’ll look to beat the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Tussles in stadium tunnels a throwback issue in older venues

Michigan Stadium is one of the few places left in American sports where the home and visiting teams use the same tunnel to enter and exit the field. It’s a design popular in venues built in the early 20th century. It is rare now. Separate tunnels lead to and from the locker rooms in most newer stadiums. That all but eliminates the possibility of an ugly scene unfolding like the one minutes after Michigan State lost at Michigan. Older stadiums with single tunnels include Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers and Stanford, the Los Angeles Coliseum and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106

PHOENIX (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a season-high 30 points, including a baseline jumper at the buzzer, to lift the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers over the Phoenix Suns 108-106. The Blazers had just 1 second left when Justise Winslow lofted a high in-bounds pass to Grant, who grabbed it and tossed a high-arching shot in the air. It rattled through the net and, after a review, the officials confirmed it left his hands in time. Portland was playing without its high-scoring backcourt of Anfernee Simons and Damian Lillard. Devin Booker scored 25 points to lead the Suns.

Wall-hugging Chastain, red-hot Bell eye 1st NASCAR title

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ross Chastain skyrocketed to motorsports infamy for wall-riding his way into NASCAR’s championship race with a video-game style move that has overshadowed the finale and his fellow title contenders. It puts pressure on the eighth-generation Florida watermelon farmer and journeyman NASCAR driver. He’ll race Sunday at Phoenix Raceway for his first Cup championship against Christopher Bell, who is also in the finale for the first time. Chase Elliott and Joey Logano are both racing for a second title.

Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Daiki Hashimoto of Japan has won his first world gymnastics all-around title. The 21-year-old Hashimoto edged Zhang Boheng of China to earn a gold medal to go with the gold he captured at the 2020 Olympics. Hashimoto put together an all-around total of 87.198. That was just enough to slip by Boheng’s 87.765. Wataru Tanigawa of Japan was third. Brody Malone of the U.S. finished fourth. That’s the best performance by an American at a world championship since 2010.

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, driver

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as part-owner of Petty GMS. He will also enter about five Cup races. Johnson tells The Associated Press his first race will be the Daytona 500. He’s a two-time Daytona winner. He says he wants a bigger piece of the action. Petty GMS is an upstart two-car team funded by Allegiant Air chairman Maury Gallagher and fronted by Richard Petty. The team will field full-time Cup cars next season for Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.