Zanesville Fire Department: Changing Batteries in Smoke Detectors and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zanesville Fire Department wants to remind the citizens of Zanesville to check your batteries every six months on both your smoke detectors and your carbon monoxide detectors.

Fire Fighter and Paramedic at the Zanesville Fire Department David Lovejoy informed us about why it’s important to check your batteries in your detectors every six months.

“Well like any batteries, over the life of them, the batteries will wear down and they will only work if they have good batteries. Typically, we change those batteries every six months, the easiest way to remember that is with the time change, when the time changes your battery should change which should be coming up this weekend.”

Lovejoy also told us about what kind of batteries people need for the smoke detectors and the carbon monoxide detectors.

“Well, they vary a little bit, typically your smoke detectors use a nine-volt battery but some of them are hard-wired into the electricity of your house and some also have a backup battery. For carbon monoxide detectors, they’re a little more tricky, you should see what your brand has, some of them have their own special proprietary batteries some of them use nine-volt and some of them just plug into the wall.”

If you need a smoke detector or a carbon monoxide detector, you can get either one for free at the Zanesville Fire Department through the generosity of the ABC Wilson Fund.