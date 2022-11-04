WHIZ Radio playoff football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Three Muskingum Valley League teams have advanced to the second round of the high school football playoffs. And you can hear all three teams in action on WHIZ Radio.

On Z92 Radio the Tri-Valley Scotties welcome five seed Bloom-Carroll to Jack Anderson Stadium. Bloom-Carroll has been in the state semifinal the last two years. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth have the call.

On Highway 103 Radio it’s Washington Court House at Sheridan. Washington Court House won a shootout with Columbus South last week 61-54. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young have the call.

And on AM1240 Radio West Muskingum goes to Canal Winchester to play Harvest Prep. The Tornadoes are coming off their first ever playoff victory in school history. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins have the call.

All three games kickoff at 7 and stream online at whiznews.com