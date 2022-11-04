Two Techs on losing streaks meet with bowl chances fading

Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech (2-6, 1-4), Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET (RSN)

Line: Virginia Tech by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 11-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia Tech is 2-2 since Brent Key replaced Geoff Collins as coach and needs to win three of its last four games to qualify for a bowl game. The remaining schedule for the Yellow Jackets includes road trips to No. 17 North Carolina and No. 1 Georgia. Virginia Tech has lost five straight and needs to win its last four games to qualify for a postseason berth.

KEY MATCHUP

Yellow Jackets LBs Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas against the Hokies struggling offense. The pair has combined for 152 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception through eight games. The Hokies rank 92nd or worse in points, rushing yards, passing yards and total offense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: QB Jeff Sims. In his third year as the starter, he’s thrown just three interceptions in 188 attempts, including a streak of 131 passes before he was intercepted against Virginia. Sims missed last week’s game at Florida State with a leg injury but returned to practice this week.

Virginia Tech: WR Kaleb Smith. He’s been a bright spot for the Hokies with 31 receptions for 569 yards and three touchdowns for a team that was short on receivers to start with. His receiving yardage includes an 85-yard play against N.C. State last week and is the fourth best total in the ACC.

FACTS & FIGURES

Virginia Tech has won the last two meetings, both in Georgia, while the Yellow Jackets have won the last three matchups at Lane Stadium. … The Yellow Jackets are plus 12 in turnover margin with 18 takeaways and only six turnovers. That’s third best in the Bowl Subdivision.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2