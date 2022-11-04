Tri-Valley Scotties Using Grit Ahead of Bloom Carroll Match-Up

The Tri-Valley Scotties won a big game last week against Jonathan Alder. Tonight they take on a very good Bloom Carroll squad who haven’t lost since august 19th. They know it will be a challenge, but one the team is ready for.

“There’s some heavyweight battles in our region this week and Bloom Carroll they pose some issues we haven’t seen this year. So that’s definitely a change and we don’t change the way we practice or anything, but definitely game plan wise we gotta change a lot,” said Head Coach Cam West.

The Scotties have been known for their solid wide receiver trio of Ashton Sensibaugh, Jayden Walker, and Thomas Williams this season. That can make it tough for any team to stop.

“Yeah it’s a threat it’s definitely a thing that’s hard to defend when you put three guys over me and you got Thomas Williams too, you have to defend him and that just opens up Jayden and he’s a real threat,” said Ashton Sensibaugh, Tri-Valley Wide Receiver.

A threat indeed as Walker averaged 14 yards per catch in the regular season. Last week he showed some versatility in the backfield and that is something Coach West loves.

He’s a kid that’s never played football before. He’s a senior and this is his first year ever playing and man I wish we would have had him all four years. He’s a kid that we definitely want to get the ball and we’re going to try to get him the ball as much as we can and as many ways as possible.” Coach West stated.

Despite the potent passing attack, it was the ground game that showed prevalent last week. And Drake Durst felt the pressure.

“My teammates have been on me, I’m the starting running back with no touchdowns until last week and I couldn’t have that happen,” said running back Drake Durst. “We’ve been more of a passing team but first week of playoffs we’ve been improving in our run game. That will help us a lot this week,” said quarterback Max Lyall.

With the newfound ground attack it has Coach West excited heading into Bloom Carroll.

“Every game we want to be balanced. If we can be 50/50 run pass every single game that’s the goal. Now we’re a big take what the defense gives us team so if they’re stacking the box we’re gonna throw it. If our numbers are favorable in the box we’re going to try to run the ball so hopefully balance is the key for us so teams can’t just tee off and get into pass rush mode,” said Coach West.

With a big and physical team like Bloom Carroll the game can be won or lost in the trenches. Coach West believes his Scotties have the heart to win that battle.

“We’ve gotta stop the run. They’ve ripped off 10 straight wins running the football, they are big and physical. We’ve been the smaller team every single game this year. We are not physically imposing when you see us stretching and things but our kids are tough and they play really hard so that’s one thing. We’ve gotta be the toughest team out there,” Coach West stated.