Salvation Army in Need of Turkeys

ZANESVILLE, Oh – November is here and Thanksgiving and the Salvation Army’s hot meals program is fast approaching.

However, with those hot meals comes the need for turkeys and other essentials necessary to provide the meals.

The Salvation Army is asking for donations of turkeys of any size for the meals they’ll be giving out and delivering to the homebound throughout the area on the evening before Turkey Day.

This food allows those who may not have been able to get the special meal otherwise, to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast and gater with friends for the holiday.

“You know, some people don’t even have a place to go for Thanksgiving and so you know, they can come here and gather and talk to their friends and all, and it’s a good, great thing to do,” Kitchen Coordinator and cook Bill Gheen told us.



If you would like to or are able to donate a turkey or turkeys, all you have to do is give the Salvation Army a call at (740)-452-8350.

You can also volunteer to help distribute the meals and deliver to those unable to pick them up themselves or find about other donations that may be needed.