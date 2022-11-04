Regional Semi-Final Volleyball

Local Sports
Nichole Hannahs

DIV

Newark Catholic will move on to the regional finals on Saturday after defeating Trimble in straight sets. There they will play Tuscarwaras Central Catholic who went five sets with Shenandoah.

The game will take place Saturday at 3pm at Pickerington North.

DIII

The Meadowbrook Colts find themselves in the regional finals after beating South Webster 25-23, 25-19, 25-22.

The Colts will now play Adena on Saturday at Jim Myers Gymnasium in Logan. Adena qualified for the regional finals by defeating Wheelersburg 3-1.

DII

Two local teams battled to make it to the regional finals. In the end it was New Lexington coming out on top 3-1 over Coshocton. The Redskins finished their season with a record of 19-7. The Panthers from New Lexington will take a 22-5 record into the Regional Final against Union Local (25-1). 

That game will be played at Heath High School at 2pm Saturday.

Union Local beat Sheridan 3-1 to end the Generals tournament run.

