Rambo Memorial Health Offering Free Flu Shots



ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, there is still plenty of time.

Rambo Memorial Health is offering both regular vaccines as well as a limited number of high-dose shots for those 65 and over.



27 hundred vaccines have already been administered by Ramb, free of charge to those living in Muskingum County, and they have an extremley limited supply of high dose shots remaining.

And with all the other viruses making the rounds as we head through the fall and into the winter months, and hospitals already seeing an uptick in flu patients, everyone is encouraged to be proavtive and get a flu shot as soon as possible.

“If you get one now, you still have that opportunity to build up that immunity.

“Flu is here. The hospital has seen an increase in their flu cases. And with the fact that RSV is so prevalent right now, all of these are separate viruses. COVID, the flu, RSV, they’re all separate viruses, so you could one in conjunction with another one. So get yourself protected so you stand a better chance of that not happening,” Rambo Memorial Health Executive Director Shannon Bell said.



Getting vaccinated against the flu is especially important for this influenza season which comes as a majority of the country has gone maskless for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a far worse than normal flu season than we’ve seen in recent years.

Bell says that while getting the vaccine could result in some mild side affects like a low grade fever, muscle aches, or some sniffling and sneezing, it is completely safe and will, in the end, better prepare your immune system to combat the virus.



“Never be afraid of a flu vaccine. It does not give you the flu. It is not a live virus. It cannot give you the flu. What you experience is an immune response or have the potential to experience an immune response. We’ve given your body something that it has to build up a response to,” she explained.



If you would like a flu shot, it is preferred that you call Rambo Memorial Health at (740)-452-5401 and schedule an appointment, however, walk-ins are also welcome.

For more information on the flu or any of the services Rambo Health provides you can visit their website https://rambomemorialhealthcenter.org