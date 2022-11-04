NFL’s Ferguson brothers among 32 Salute to Service nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo’s Reid Ferguson and Miami’s Blake Ferguson — brothers and fellow long snappers — are among the 32 team nominees for the NFL’s Salute to Service award this year.

The Salute to Service award, presented by the league and USAA, recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni for their commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.

The Ferguson brothers come from a family with a strong military background. Their grandfathers Jim Seale and Robert Ferguson, great uncle Jerry Seale and great grandfather Howard Seale all served.

Denver fullback/tight end Andrew Beck was last year’s award recipient and will serve on the panel that selects this year’s winner after three finalists are determined through a fan vote. Finalists will be announced in January, with the winner recognized during the NFL Honors award show in February during the week of the Super Bowl.

Among others nominated this year are: Seattle general manager John Schneider, Atlanta coach Arthur Smith, Washington coach Ron Rivera, Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Arizona guard Justin Pugh, Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, New Orleans linebacker Demario Davis, San Francisco tight end George Kittle, and the Houston Texans cheerleaders.

The NFL highlights its year-long Salute to Service efforts during Weeks 9 through 11 of the season with various television spots during games, and events and activities at stadiums around the country. The league has raised more than $58 million since 2011 for its Salute to Service partners.

The league’s five core Salute to Service partners include the Pat Tillman Foundation, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, United Service Organizations, the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Project.

