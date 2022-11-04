Kraken take on the Penguins after Wennberg’s 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (6-4-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-5-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Alexander Wennberg’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Kraken’s 4-0 win.

Pittsburgh has a 4-5-2 record overall and a 3-0-1 record on its home ice. The Penguins have scored 40 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Seattle has a 4-1-1 record on the road and a 6-4-2 record overall. The Kraken have given up 38 goals while scoring 42 for a +4 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Kraken won 3-1 in the last meeting. Wennberg led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has five goals and seven assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has scored five goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

Jared McCann has scored five goals with three assists for the Kraken. Morgan Geekie has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Jeff Carter: day to day (lower-body).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Jared McCann: day to day (undisclosed), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.