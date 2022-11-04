PREP FOOTBALL=
Bonner-Prendergast 27, Archbishop Ryan 21
Selinsgrove 30, Milton 0
York Suburban 41, Donegal 6
PIAA District Playoffs=
Class 1A=
District VII=
Bishop Canevin def. Jeannette, forfeit
District XI=
Northern Lehigh 30, Mahanoy Area 7
Class 2A=
District III=
Annville-Cleona 42, Camp Hill 13
Class 3A=
District XI=
North Schuylkill 54, Lehighton 7
Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Saucon Valley 14
Class 4A=
District VII=
McKeesport 43, Mars 0
Class 5A=
District I=
Shippensburg 32, Cedar Cliff 14
Upper Dublin 35, Academy Park 0
District II=
Delaware Valley 41, Pittston Area 0
District XII=
Mastery Charter North 23, Gratz 12
Class 6A=
District I=
Downingtown West 28, Conestoga 7
Souderton 10, Central Bucks South 0
District II=
Bethlehem Freedom 38, Hazleton Area 0
Emmaus 42, Wilkes-Barre Area 14
Northampton 14, Stroudsburg 7
District XII=
Abraham Lincoln 8, Olney Charter 0
