PREP FOOTBALL=

Bonner-Prendergast 27, Archbishop Ryan 21

Selinsgrove 30, Milton 0

York Suburban 41, Donegal 6

PIAA District Playoffs=

Class 1A=

District VII=

Bishop Canevin def. Jeannette, forfeit

District XI=

Northern Lehigh 30, Mahanoy Area 7

Class 2A=

District III=

Annville-Cleona 42, Camp Hill 13

Class 3A=

District XI=

North Schuylkill 54, Lehighton 7

Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Saucon Valley 14

Class 4A=

District VII=

McKeesport 43, Mars 0

Class 5A=

District I=

Shippensburg 32, Cedar Cliff 14

Upper Dublin 35, Academy Park 0

District II=

Delaware Valley 41, Pittston Area 0

District XII=

Mastery Charter North 23, Gratz 12

Class 6A=

District I=

Downingtown West 28, Conestoga 7

Souderton 10, Central Bucks South 0

District II=

Bethlehem Freedom 38, Hazleton Area 0

Emmaus 42, Wilkes-Barre Area 14

Northampton 14, Stroudsburg 7

District XII=

Abraham Lincoln 8, Olney Charter 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press