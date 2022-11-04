Charges filed in Coshocton drug investigation

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a Coshocton man has been charged in connection to a drug investigation.

Authorities said 53-year-old Leonard T. Anderson was formally charged with Trafficking Cocaine, a 1st degree felony.

Anderson was arrested on Thursday following the execution of a search warrant on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street in Coshocton where detectives confiscated a substantial amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash at the scene.

More charges are pending following a review by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.