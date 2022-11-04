AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:24 a.m. EDT

Verlander gets World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to grit out the World Series win that long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Peña hit a go-ahead home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to head home with a 3-2 lead. Buoyed by late defensive gems from Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick, the Astros moved to the brink of their second championship — the other was a scandal-tainted title in 2017. Houston went ahead just four pitches in against Noah Syndergaard on Peña’s run-scoring single. Then Philly’s Kyle Schwarber homered leading off the bottom half, harkening to the five-run lead Verlander wasted in Houston’s opening 6-5, 10-inning loss.

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” The Nets added in a statement that they were “dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” Irving did later issue an apology on Instagram.

Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña put on quite an all-around performance Thursday night in Game 5 of the World Series. He became the first rookie shortstop to homer in the World Series, added two singles and made a critical leaping catch in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Having already won the AL Championship Series MVP award and a Gold Glove in the last two weeks, the emerging star from the Dominican Republic helped Houston move one win away from the ultimate prize — the World Series trophy. And just think, the Astros started the season with many of their fans wondering how in the world they would replace All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.

Schwarber HR off Verlander ends Astros’ hitless streak in WS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber put a sudden end to that record-tying hitless streak by Houston pitchers. Schwarber homered on Justin Verlander’s second pitch in Game 5 of the World Series, a night after four Astros pitchers combined on a no-hitter against Philadelphia. The Astros had held the Phillies hitless for 11 innings dating to Game 3, matching the longest streak in any postseason set by the 1939 New York Yankees. Schwarber opened the bottom of the first with a liner into the right-field seats. He tied Derek Jeter and Jimmy Rollins for the most career postseason leadoff home runs with three. Verlander began the day 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts. Cristian Javier and three Houston relievers combined to blank the Phillies on Wednesday night.

Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to get a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans Thursday night, giving them the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was tied at halftime. But C.J. Gardner-Johnson grabbed his NFL-best and career-high fifth interception before Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to give them the lead in the third quarter.

Josh Primo, Spurs sued by former team psychologist

HOUSTON (AP) — A psychologist who worked for the San Antonio Spurs has sued the team and former player Josh Primo after she alleges that he exposed himself to her multiple times during private sessions. Psychologist Hillary Cauthen worked as a performance psychologist for the team. A lawsuit filed in Bexar County alleges that the 19-year-old Primo exposed his genitals to her nine times “despite her numerous complaints about Primo’s improper sexual conduct to the organization’s leadership.”

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow have visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner, more than a week after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession. A State Department spokesman tweets that the American representatives “saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances” and says the U.S. is pushing for the immediate release of Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan. He was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison in Russia on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are bogus. The White House says the U.S. has made “a significant offer” to resolve the cases but says there’s been “a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians.”

76ers star Harden out a month with right foot tendon strain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain. Harden was injured during the Sixers’ loss at Washington on Wednesday and the 10-time All-Star will be evaluated again in two weeks. Harden stumbled on a drive to the basket early in the game and remained on his back in pain before he got up and returned to the game. Harden still scored 24 points. The Sixers are 4-5 heading into Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks.

Chastain’s video game-inspired ride puts more eyes on NASCAR

PHOENIX (AP) — Ross Chastain’s video game-inspired ride along the wall at Martinsville carried him across the finish line, into the NASCAR championship finale and around the world. Like it or not, the hands-free, foot-to-the-floor Chevy slingshot ride catapulted Chastain and NASCAR into the social media stratosphere. A championship is on the line this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, but there was nearly as much attention on Chastain’s bold move last week as on who will win the Cup Series title between him, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell.

Column: World Series gem shows how much baseball has changed

For those who gripe about baseball spending far too much time wallowing in its past, the only no-hitters in World Series history prove just how much the game has, indeed, changed. About the only similarity between Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros’ combined masterpiece was the number of pitches thrown by the starters. Larsen needed just 97 pitches to mow down all 27 batters he faced in the 1956 World Series against Brooklyn. Cristian Javier tossed that exact same number at Philadelphia. But he went only six innings before calling it a night.