Updated on Friday, November 4 Morning:

Today: Partly Cloudy. Unseasonably Warm. High 72°

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm & Breezy. Low 55°

Saturday: PM Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Very Warm. High 76°

DISCUSSION:  

We round out the work week today with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower seventies! We will be unseasonably warm for your day today.

Skies will remain partly cloudy for your overnight. We will be quite warm and breezy, with highs only dropping into the mid fifties.

More clouds will be with us to start up the weekend. We will be mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs up into the mid to upper seventies. Rain chances will start up in the afternoon into the evening. Chances will ramp up for Saturday overnight and lessen into Sunday morning. Highs will drop back into the upper sixties to near seventy on Sunday.

We will be drier to start up the new work week. Skies will be mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the upper sixties to near seventy. We will also be mostly sunny for Tuesday, with highs dropping back into the lower to mid sixties.

Skies will be partly cloudy for mid week. Temperatures will cool down though, as highs stay into the lower to mid sixties.

Skies will remain partly cloudy on Thursday, along with highs in the lower to mid sixties.

Have a Great Friday!!

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!