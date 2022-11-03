ZMCHD Hosting Free Car Seat Check



ZANESVILLE, Oh – Three out of four child safety seats are not used correctly according to the Ohio Department of Health.

For that reason, the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, partnered with Stark County Health Department is hosting a Free Car Seat Check this Saturday, November 5th From 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM,

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends infants and toddlers remain rear-facing as long as possible and should remain forward-facing in either a car seat or booster seat until the vehicle’s lap and shoulder belt fit properly.

Nationally Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be on site educations on car seat safety and ensuring parents and caregivers have the correct, properly installed car seat for their child or children.

“This is making sure that the children of Muskingum County are safe.

We look at the seat. We make sure that the buckles, there’s different ways you can install a car seat. There’s three main ways that you can do it. We make sure that the way that the parent or caregiver has chosen is done correctly and we educate on the proper use of it,” Child Passenger Safety Technician Katie Eltringham said.



A limited number of free convertible car seats and booster seats will also be available for any eligible families, as long as the primary caregiver and child are present, should the existing safety seat be deemed unsafe.

If you don’t have a car seat but are in need of one for your child, you may be able to get one through the Ohio Buckles Buckeyes Car Seat Program which provides free seats to low-income families meeting certain criteria.



“You have to go through a class in order to get those. We have an online option as well as an in-person option. You come in, you go through the class or you do it online and then you pick the seat up and I help you install that before you leave our parking lot,” she explained.



The checks should only take about 10 to 15 minutes and all you have to do is head out to the Health Department parking lot located at 205 North 7th Street.

If you can’t make it out to Saturday’s event, but would like to have your child’s car seat checked, you can call ZMCHD to schedule an appointment with a certified seat technician.