ZAAP Artist of The Month

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet the Zanesville Appalachian Art Project November Artist of the Month, Sharon Dean.

Her work will be on display at the ZAAP Gallery through the rest of this month, including at tomorrow’s First Friday Art Walk.



A self-proclaimed ‘Art Tourist,’ Dean travels the Midwest, enjoying the wide variety of landscapes, water features, nature, landmarks, from bridges, including the Mackinaw Bridge, to lighthouses and everything in between the region has to offer.

One of her most recent trips took her up north, about as far north as you can go, into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, which she used as inspiration for her current show and works displayed at ZAAP.

“We got to go to Northern Michigan and while we were there, we went ahead and went over to the Upper Peninsula and got to see four out of the five Great Lakes. And that’s what my show is centered around right now, is the Great Lakes and the beauty that you can find just a couple hours away,” she explained.



Dean says she spends a lot of time travelling and enjoys attending music and art festivals not just in the midwest, but across the country.

She tells us she is honored to be chosen as the featured artist of the month and is grateful for the ZAAP art community.



“It’s a wonderful, supportive group that we as artists, it’s not just showing art. It’s definitely a community where we support each other. We go to each other’s shows, we buy each other’s art and it’s a really wonderful honor to be able to exhibit and have a place to show my art,” she said.



Opening night of the show will be at the art walk from 5 PM until 9 PM.

Dean’s art will be available for viewing and purchase Friday and through the end of the month at the ZAAP Gallery downtown at 625 Main Street.