Week 11 OAZ Players of the Game

The first OAZ Player of the Game on WHIZ AM 1240 and FM 102.3 for week # 11 was Sheridan’s Reid Packer. Reid had a nice game getting two rushing touchdowns and an interception on defense. As they went on to defeat Circleville and will be back at home for their second round match up against Washington Court House.

The second OAZ Player of the Game on WHIZ FM 92.7 for week # 11 was Tri-Valley’s Drake Durst. Drake had a career night in the Scotties post season opener as he ran for 160 yards on 23 carries to go along with 2 touchdowns in his game. They advanced beating Jonathan Alder 30-10. Tri-Valley will also be at home this Friday against number five seed Bloom Carroll.

And for our third winner we have OAZ Player of the Game on WZVL FM 103.7 Highway for week # 11 is New Lexington’s Ryan Hobbs. He had 5 catches and a touchdown in their loss to Bishop Hartley 48-13.