Pet of The Week: Meet Piper

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is a small dog, but she’s is full of energy and she loves dog treats. Meet Piper, she’s a five-year old Australian Shepherd who loves kids, adults, gets along with cats and loves playing outside.

Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson spoke more about Piper.

“She is going to want to have a little space to run just a bit if you would have a fenced backyard would be great with these types of dogs. She gets along with cats, you know large and small dogs which is a plus, we do know a little bit of her history so that helps us do a better assessment. We do have her sister here who is a much bigger dog, but she’s just a great dog all the way around.”

Gibson also talked about the big discounts happening next week at the Animal Shelter.

“The Animal Shelter does discounts and to say thanks back to our senior citizens and to our Veterans, you know those folks play a very vital role in our community. And so next week in honor of Veterans Day, we’re going to do a little bit more of a discount for adoptions for dogs and cats, so we’d like for them to stop in Monday through Friday.”

And as always, if want to adopt Piper or any other pet at the Animal Shelter Society, you can call or visit their website.