Muskingum University QB Breaks Career Passing Yards Record

NEW CONCORD, OH- Muskingum University quarterback Jordan Garrett has had an impressive senior season. He has 17 touchdowns on the year and has won OAC player of the week. Last Saturday he broke the record for most career passing yards in program history.

“It’s a pretty cool feeling overall. I gotta give thanks to a lot of my teammates. Obviously they do a big part of giving me my accomplishments and a lot of other stuff. It’s really a team accomplishment for the most part but it’s honestly a really good feeling,” said Jordan Garrett.

He broke the record on a 6 yard completion to Travis Roberson. Ahead of his senior year he had family who helped make him aware of the potential feat.

“My dad and my brother kept up, they’re a lot of stat heads and kept up with a lot of my stats. They let me know before the season that if I had a pretty good year I could ultimately get the goal.” Garrett stated.

This season Garrett has had a trio of wide receivers who have combined for 94 catches for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns. The comfort of having the stars of Zuri Edmonson, Ja’Lin Goodman, and Travis Roberson on the outside has given Garrett confidence.

“I couldn’t do anything without them. They make every type of play possible. They just tell me to put the ball in the vicinity and they’re gonna go get it,” said Garrett.

From day 1 on campus back in 2018, Garrett’s work ethic and off the field drive was something noticed immediately.

“You always want your best players to be your hardest workers and your highest character guys and Jordan definitely is that. He’s as good as there is when it comes to leadership,” said Erik Ieuter, Muskingum Head Coach.

Now the senior reflects on his long and successful career is it comes to a close in just a few weeks.

“Definitely a whirlwind. Started off really good, to look back to freshman year to where we’re at now it’s a whole different change of the book. It’s a new chapter and I’m really excited to see where this football program goes after this year,” said Garrett. “I’ve been blessed to coach him. Very fortunate, he’s a guy that came in and really helped change this program. I’m thankful that I get to coach him every day and have been able to for the past 5 years,” Coach Ieuter stated.

The Fighting Muskies will next be in action on Saturday at Wilmington with a kickoff set for 1:30.