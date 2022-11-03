ZANESVILLE, OH- If you love motorcycles then you’re going to love this event. Rushing Wind Biker Church is hosting a special fundraiser called Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride where all of the motorcycle communities come together and support the underprivileged children.

Pastor at Rushing Wind Biker Church Michael McGuire is excited about the fundraiser and talked about what makes this event important to him.

“Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride has been going on for twenty-six years, this will be our 26th annual, and it’s a wonderful event just to bring the community together, a lot of the bikers come together to reach out to the underprivilege children here in Muskingum County and in the surrounding areas and bless them with a great Christmas through the Salvation Army.”

Pastor McGuire also explains how people have a stereotype for motorcyclists so doing this event will show that their nice good-hearted people helping with a fundraiser for a good cause.

“When you think about the motorcyclist’s community, sometimes their thought of in a negative way but this coming Saturday, from 11 am to 1 pm, you are going to see a tremendous number of bikers coming together and showing the care they want, and want to give to our unfortunate children in the Muskingum County area.”

The fundraiser will take place at Walmart North at 2850 Maple Ave. on Saturday, November 5th from 11 am to 1 pm. If you miss the event, you can still donate at the Salvation Army at 515 Putnam Ave. and bring your unwrapped toys. You can bring a monetary donation, purchase a bicycle and bring it to the Salvation Army.