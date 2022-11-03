John Glenn Boy’s Season Comes to End in Regional Semifinals

John Glenn vs Steubenville, game at West Muskingum high school. Winner at zanesville on Saturday.

Early first half little Muskies with the ball and it goes right on the left foot of Will Nicolazakes he finds the back of the net and puts John Glenn up early. 1-0 lead

Later in the half Nicolazakes driving, stops on a dime and fires a strike. That goes in his second of the game and John Glenn goes up 2-0 in the first half.

13 minutes to play Steubenville’s Anthony vendetti has a long free kick that goes off the head of Matt Loot and it gets by Levi Kinnan. 2-1 little Muskies lead.

Getting late in the first half it’s Anthony vendetti. You might not find a prettier goal this season folks a bar down beauty ties in the game at the half.

Second half underway 30 minutes left. Vendetti with a free kick for Big Red. He scores from long range. That makes it 3-2 for Steubenville they’d score a total of four unanswered leading to the 4-2 victory. John Glenn gets issued their second loss of the season in the regional semifinal. Congratulations to the Little Muskies on an impressive 2022 season.