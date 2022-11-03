Coshocton man charged in drug bust

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man has been charged in connection to a drug bust.

Authorities announced Thursday that 33-year-old Jonathan R. Art was formally charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, a 2nd degree felony.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday on South 18th Street near Hall Park in Coshocton.

Authorities said during the search a large amount of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were taken from the scene.

Further charges are anticipated after the review from the Coshocton County Prosecutors Office.