Candidates Visit Zanesville Ahead of Tuesday’s Election

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio GOP candidates on the ballot in next Tuesday’s election made a stop in Zanesville this afternoon.

Part of the statewide “Fighting and Winning for Ohio bus tour, all 10 of the men and women on the Republican ticket rallied in front of crowds of supporters downtown at Bryan Place.

Those in attendance included candidates in key races such as the gubenatorial , Congress, Senate, and several state supreme court seats, who made their final pushes, particularly on hot button issues affecting not just Ohio, but the country as awhole, like inflation and jobs.

Among those to speak at the event was current Governor Mike DeWine, up for re-election against democrat opponent Nan Whaley, along with his wife Fran DeWine.



“I think people, when they vote, they vote their future. You know, they want to know from a candidate, ‘what’s your vision of Ohio? What are you going to do to help Ohio and you know, we’re very clear. We’re creating jobs every single day in the state of Ohio. We’re bringing companies here,” Governor DeWine said.



“It’s not just the governor. It’s the US Senate, the whole direction that our country is going in, so we have to think of all those things and it’s just really important to think of those things and do what’s best for us,” the First Lady said.



Community member in attendance not only got to hear from the group, from Attorney General Dave Yost, up against Jeffrey Crossman to Justice Sharon Kennedy, running for Chief Justice against Jennifer Brunner, there was also the opportunity to meet the candidates briefly after after the event.

One of the most sought after was Senate-candidate J.D Vance, in battle for the US Senate with Democrat candidate Tim Ryan.

“I think it’s really simple. Do we feel like Ohio has gotten, do we feel like the country’s moving in the right direction? Do we feel like people’s lives have gotten better in the last couple of years. I think for for most people in Ohio, the answer is no because of the federal policies coming out of Washington. We just got to do a better job. And to do a better job we’ve got to send better leadership,” Vance said.



The tour made a stop in Columbus this morning and will make additional stops across the state including major cities like Cincinnati, Dayton, and Toledo.



For more information on the candidates in Tuesday’s election and for any other information about voting or the election, visit VOTEOH.GOV