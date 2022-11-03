7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Updated on Thursday, November 3 Morning:

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 69°

Thursday Night: Patchy Fog. Mostly Clear. Warmer & Dry. Low 49°

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Unseasonably Warm. High 72°

DISCUSSION: 

More sun and more warmth will be with us today. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper sixties to near seventy. 

Patchy fog will be with us for the overnight again, otherwise skies will be mostly clear. We will be warmer and dry, with lows dropping off into the upper forties to near fifty.

We round out the work week on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower seventies!

More clouds will be with us to start up the weekend. We will be mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs up into the lower to mid seventies. Rain chances will start up in the afternoon into the evening. Chances will ramp up for Saturday overnight and lessen into Sunday morning. Highs will drop back into the upper sixties to near seventy on Sunday.

We will be drier to start up the new work week. Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper sixties to near seventy. More sun will be with us on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs remaining in the upper sixties to near seventy.

Skies will remain mostly sunny for mid week. Temperatures will cool down though, as highs drop back into the mid sixties.

Have a Great Wednesday Evening!!

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!