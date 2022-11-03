Updated on Thursday, November 3 Morning:

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 69°

Thursday Night: Patchy Fog. Mostly Clear. Warmer & Dry. Low 49°

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Unseasonably Warm. High 72°

DISCUSSION:

More sun and more warmth will be with us today. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper sixties to near seventy.

Patchy fog will be with us for the overnight again, otherwise skies will be mostly clear. We will be warmer and dry, with lows dropping off into the upper forties to near fifty.

We round out the work week on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower seventies!

More clouds will be with us to start up the weekend. We will be mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs up into the lower to mid seventies. Rain chances will start up in the afternoon into the evening. Chances will ramp up for Saturday overnight and lessen into Sunday morning. Highs will drop back into the upper sixties to near seventy on Sunday.

We will be drier to start up the new work week. Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper sixties to near seventy. More sun will be with us on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs remaining in the upper sixties to near seventy.

Skies will remain mostly sunny for mid week. Temperatures will cool down though, as highs drop back into the mid sixties.

Have a Great Wednesday Evening!!