United Way of MPM Hosts Equity Vs. Equality Lunch and Learn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties is an organization that fights for the health, education and financial stability for everyone in the community by partnering with local leaders to address the issues.

Several area organizational leaders gathered at the United Way today to participate in an Equity versus Equality seminar hosted by Muskingum County Social Justice Chair Darryl Graves and Zane State Dean of Workforce Development Tracey Porter.

“The terms are sometimes used interchangeably when in fact they are not,” Graves said. “Equity, to use the quote that we’re probably going to talk about later today, Equality is giving everyone the same thing, Equity is giving everyone what they need individually to be successful in a given situation. That’s what we’re going to talk about and ask our participants to think about today.”

An example given during the meeting was Equality assures everyone has boots and Equity assures everyone has boots that fit. The goal of the meeting was to collaborate with local leaders who can conceptualize ways Muskingum County issues can benefit from the concept.

“I would like them to take the concept of there is a difference between Equality and Equity back to their organizations and start to look at policies, procedures, how they do business through an equity lens just to try to ensure that everyone is receiving what they individually need to be successful,” Porter said.

Today’s Lunch and Learn was attended by a variety of organizations that partner with the United Way and the Muskingum County Social Justice Coalition can be reached through their Facebook page.