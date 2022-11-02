Maple Leafs bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -323, Flyers +256; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs look to end their four-game skid when they play the Philadelphia Flyers.

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record at home last season. The Maple Leafs scored 312 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.8 per game on 34.6 shots per game.

Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and an 11-25-5 record on the road last season. The Flyers had a 12.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 30 goals on 239 chances.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.