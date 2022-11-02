Byesville Police Investigate Suspicious Candy Bar

Byesville Police said children that trick-or-treated in the village shouldn’t consume their Halloween Candy.

The Byesville Police said that a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s bag was unopened and had a pin-sized hole in the wrapper. A field test conducted at the Byesville Police Department showed a presumptively positive result for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. However, authorities said a control test of the same brand of candy bar bought at a nearby gas station showed the same results.

The candy bar is being rushed to a testing facility within the State of Ohio for further investigation.

At this time, the Byesville Police are encouraging any one that has candy from Byesville’s trick-or-treat to dispose of or not consume it until the investigation is concluded.

Once the results from the testing facility are in, the Byesville Police Department will advise the public of the results.

