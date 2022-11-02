Updated on Wednesday, November 2 Morning:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Warmer & Dry. High 67°

Tonight: Patchy Fog. Partly Cloudy. Low 44°

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 69°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly cloudy today, and we will be much drier. Highs will be in the mid to upper sixties this afternoon

Patchy fog will be likely for the overnight, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop back into the mid forties overnight.

More sun and more warmth will be with us on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper sixties to near seventy.

We round out the work week on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower seventies!

More clouds will be with us to start up the weekend. We will be mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs up into the lower seventies. Rain chances will start up in the afternoon into the evening. Chances will ramp up for Saturday overnight and continue into Sunday as well. Highs will drop back into the upper sixties on Sunday.

We will be drier to start up the new work week. Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper sixties to near seventy.

More sun will be with us on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs remaining in the upper sixties to near seventy.

Have a Great Wednesday!!