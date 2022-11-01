Zane State College Participating in Giving Tuesday

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Treats have been passed out, costumes have been put away until next year, and a new month has begun, a month of transition from spooky season to the holiday season as Thanksgiving fast approaches.

But with November comes more than Thanksgiving. The Tuesday after Turkey Day marks Giving Tuesday, and this year, Zane State College is once again joining the worldwide inititive.



It all kicked off October 27th with a campaign featuring the launch of radio commericals to motivate and encourage participation both campus-wide and through surrounding communities.

Director of Advancement Katlyn Porter says most people associate giving with monetary donations, however, they have decided to provide ways to connect all involved with the university both on and off-campus with the community, through programs like their ‘Reading is Fun’ Intitive.’



“We went into many different Kindergarten classrooms in all three of our service district counties and read to over 1600 kindergarten students, so we would love to do something like that again and we will be kicking off the planning next week. We have two foundation board of directors who will be heading up the planning. So it’s really exciting and we’re looking for volunteers,” Porter said.



Volunteers and alumni will also be taking part in the annual road trip, visiting local high schools and providing them the chance to explore different programs and all Zane State has to offer.

These community interactions allow students and alumni alike to give back and pay it forward.



“It’s such an important thing to help people, particularly our Alumni and our students who have been the benefit of people who have paid it forward to recognize that even their gifts of 10 or 20 dollars all goes to a great purpose and helps them pay it forward too,” Zane State President Chad Brown said.

“It’s really just it’s a fun opportunity to really get out there and share our mission and our vision with the community,” Porter added.

Along with the volunteer opportunities, the College Foundation is raising money to help support students and provide resources they need to overcome obstacles and succeed, and have a goal of 35 thousand dollars.

For more information about these Giving Tuesday initiatives, to volunteer, or to donate to the movement, visit ZANESTATE.EDU/FOUNDATION