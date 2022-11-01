The American Red Cross Asking for Blood Donations





ZANESVILLE, Oh – November is finally here which means the holiday season is quickly approaching.

And with that comes preparing for Thanksgiving feasts, getting those Black Friday deals, decking the halls, and of course all the holiday shopping, but The American Red Cross urges you to give more than just a present under the tree.



To combat donor shortages and protect the blood supply, people of all blodd types are needed and encouraged to donate anything from

plasma and platelets to whole blood and power red.

While there isn’t currently a shortage in the blood supply, all the holiday hustle and bustle oftentimes leads to far fewer blood donations throughout the last few months of the year.

“Every holiday season it feels like we drop off in the number of donors we can get. It’s like a combination of people being sick because of flu season, seasonal illness and other stuff. And everyone’s busy. You know, everyone’s shopping. You’re travelling, doing all this other stuff So it’s very important that the people that can donate find time to go get out and give platelets, give blood, give plasma, give whatever they can,” Don Hawkins with the American Red Cross explained.



However, if you are unable to donate for any reason, the Red Cross asks that you share their social media posts to help spread the word about upcoming blood drives and donations.

For those able and willing to donate, all you have to do is find a drive near you, schedule an appointment, and get ready to donate, which Hawkins says is quick and would easily fit into even the busiest of schedules.



“The process takes about an hour all together, from getting in, getting checked in, donating, and making sure you don’t pass out when you get off the table. We want to make sure that you’re taken care of, but yeah, there’s going to be plenty of drives from now through the end of the year,” he said.

Hawkins adds if you donate between now and November 22nd, you’ll receive an e-giftcard to the merchant of your choice or a 10 dollar Amazon e-goftcard if you donate November 28th through December 15th.

You can book an appointment now through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling: 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767)