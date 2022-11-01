Suspect Wanted in Burger King Robbery

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs224

The Newark Division of Police is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery.

Police said that on October 8 between 11:30pm and Midnight, a white male entered the Burger King on North 21st Street through the back door, flashed a gun and demanded money from the employees.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information into the crimes is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers (740) 349-6888.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.