Suspect Wanted in Burger King Robbery

The Newark Division of Police is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery.

Police said that on October 8 between 11:30pm and Midnight, a white male entered the Burger King on North 21st Street through the back door, flashed a gun and demanded money from the employees.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information into the crimes is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers (740) 349-6888.