Meet M J the K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has been working with lost and stray dogs collected by law enforcement in an effort to give them a second chance as well as a chance for a better life. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid is often impressed with the demeanor of the dogs that are brought to him and wonders how people who have invested the love and time with these dogs aren’t curious about their disappearance.

“Today I’m happy to introduce you to M J, he’s a Terrier mix, 2-years-old, very kennel and housebroken and keeps a clean kennel everyday,” McQuaid said. “Does well with other dogs, kids, a little too much for cats. Loves to go for car rides, go for walks and so forth. He’s pretty manageable on a leash, he’s an active dog so he would be a dog that you would want to work with every day and make him into that much more of a better dog. So you know he’s just pretty much a great dog for any family.”

M J is worth visiting due to his cool name alone but would be worth adopting because he’s curious, loves attention, is very active, and loves to play with toys.

Dogs that arrive at the K-9 Adoption Center are usually anxious because of the unfamiliar surroundings but small donations such as Kong toys and peanut butter can help ease their stress levels as well as their transition.

“A couple of years ago at the beginning of the pandemic we realized that people were going to need dog food. So with the generosity of businesses, community members had dropped off dog food and we were able to keep that available for anybody who called in and needed dog food. We get multiple calls daily on that,” McQuaid said. “So if you would like to donate, we’ll gladly either load you up or unload you whichever the case may be. And please remember if you’ve lost your dog or your dog has come up missing please don’t hesitate to give us a call. We are open seven days a week to take care of all your needs.”

To visit M J, drop off donations or learn more, the K-9 Adoption Center is located on the East Pike next to the Sheriff’s department.