Fatal Crash on US 22

One person was killed in a one vehicle crash on US 22 Monday night.

The accident took place near mile post 2 in Muskingum County around 8:30pm.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said a 2008 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on US 22 when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert and overturned.

Troopers said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased by the Muskingum County Coroner.

The driver’s name won’t be released until family can be contacted.

The crash remains under investigation.

