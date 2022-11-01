Updated on Tuesday, November 1 Morning:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Shower Chance. High 64°

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Low 44°

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer & Dry. High 67°

DISCUSSION:

We will be rainy on Tuesday again with slight chance for showers possible. Temperatures will top off in the mid sixties, and we will remain on the cloudy side. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday.

Clouds will decrease to partly cloudy for the overnight. We will be quite cooler, but still well above the average for the day, with lows dropping into the mid forties.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday, and we will be much drier. Highs will be in the mid to upper sixties.

More sun and more warmth will be with us on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper sixties to near seventy.

We round out the work week on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs around seventy!

More clouds will be with us to start up the weekend. We will be partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs up into the lower seventies.

Rain returns we get into Sunday and Monday. Few showers will be possible both days. Highs will be in the lower seventies on Sunday, and drop to the upper sixties on Monday.