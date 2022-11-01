7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti843468

Updated on Tuesday, November 1 Morning:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Shower Chance. High 64°

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Low 44°

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer & Dry. High 67°

 

DISCUSSION: 

We will be rainy on Tuesday again with slight chance for showers possible. Temperatures will top off in the mid sixties, and we will remain on the cloudy side. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday. 

Clouds will decrease to partly cloudy for the overnight. We will be quite cooler, but still well above the average for the day, with lows dropping into the mid forties.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday, and we will be much drier. Highs will be in the mid to upper sixties. 

More sun and more warmth will be with us on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper sixties to near seventy. 

We round out the work week on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs around seventy!

More clouds will be with us to start up the weekend. We will be partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs up into the lower seventies.

Rain returns we get into Sunday and Monday. Few showers will be possible both days. Highs will be in the lower seventies on Sunday, and drop to the upper sixties on Monday.

Connect with me:

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

E-Mail: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!