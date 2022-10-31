Zanesville Community Theatre Preparing for First Holiday Play of the Season





ZAZNESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Community Theatre is providing some Christmas cheer and holiday fun a little early

For the next two weekends, sponsored by White Pillars Christmas House, members of the local acting community will be performing in ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.’



The play, first produced in 1972, follows the adventures of lead, Beth Bradley and her mother Grace who steps in to lead the yearly Christmas Pagent after Beth breaks her leg.

With a group of rowdy siblings wreaking havok on the play’s pagent and plenty of chaos throughout the production, the show looks to be lots of fun and provide plenty of laughs and entertainment and two of the actors invloved in the play, Sadie Finck and Porter Rouan say they’ve put in a lot of work and are excited to share it with the community.



“We’ve been practicing a lot definitely and it’s been fun because you practice and you get to spend time around each other and get to know each other better,” Rouan said.



“I think just getting up on stage and showing everyone in the audience that you’ve practiced and now you get to show them your moment in the spotlight,” Finck told us.



Shows will be Friday November 4th and November 11th and Saturday November 5th and 12th at 7 PM and Sunday November 6th and 13th at 2:30 PM at the theatre located at 940 Findley Avenue.

Finck and Rouan say they hope everyone comes out and has the chance to enjoy the show and add the it showcases even the youngest members of the community.



“Even a bunch of little kids can put on a show and really entertain an audience. Because sometimes we have older kids like high schoolers and seniors go on and perform the show, but we haven’t had anyone over 8th grade in this show and it’s just really impressive,” she said.

“Even the littlest toddlers are singing by themselves and have lines and it’s just really fun for them and all the older kids,” he said.



Tickets range from $5 for those 12 and under to $15 for adults, with senior, military, and student discounts available.

You can purchase tickets in-person the night of the performance, or ahead of time by calling the box office at (740)455-6487 or visiting http://ZCT.org.

