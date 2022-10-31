Woman Charged in Putnam Tavern Fatal

A local woman faces charges in a fatal accident that took place this weekend at the Putnam Tavern.

Zanesville Police said 27-year-old Pariss Dickinson has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts failure to stop after an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and criminal trespassing.

Det. Sgt. Phil Michel said just after 10:30pm Friday officers were called to the Putnam Tavern at 721 Putnam Avenue. There they found 30-year-old Alex King had been struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

Officers determined Dickinson had struck King and fled the scene. She was found at a residence on Blue Avenue, where she was taken into custody.

Police said she was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The results of the tests are still pending.

Dickinson is now in the Zanesville City Jail awaiting arraignment. Her bond is set at $750,000.