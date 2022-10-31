Washington plays conference rival Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court.

Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Philadelphia finished 6-6 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Corey Kispert: out (ankle).

76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.