Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (8-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to end their four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins.

Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record in home games last season. The Penguins had a +47 goal differential last season, scoring 269 goals while allowing 222.

Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 25-17-3 record on the road last season. Goalies for the Bruins averaged 26.2 saves per game last season while conceding 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Jake Guentzel: day to day (upper body), Jason Zucker: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), David Krejci: day to day (upper body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.