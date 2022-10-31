MCLS Friends of the Library Book Sale

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Library System Friends of The Library are getting ready to host their- Two Buck a Bag Sale.

Friends of the Library Members will be able start shopping this Friday, November 4th from 1:30 until 5:30 with the sale opening to the public Saturday.



A wide variety of books, from children’s and fiction to nonfiction and audiobooks, as well as CDs, DVDs and other items will be available.

All you have to do is buy a bag for 2 dollars and get to shopping. All items are gently used and there is plenty to choose from.



“All of the funds made from that, because we have a generous sponsor, who sponsored our bags this year, we don’t have any expenses in getting the books. And there’s boxes and boxes of books that will be available and every one that is sold, all the profit will go directly into the Friends of The Library Fund that can then fund requests from the library to serve our community,” Friends of The Library President Sally Banfield said.



If you’re not a member of Friends of the Library memberships will be available for purchase at the sale and if purchased on Friday will allow you to shop that day.

Funds from the event help support and fund the library and their initiatives and programs that Friends of the Library Member Joanne Brown, and Friends of the Library President Sally Banfield say are so beneficial to the community.



“I saw the value of books in childrens’ hands and in adults hands. I actually had some people that came in and learned to read as adults,” Banfield told us.

“There are so many outreach services available and to be a Friends member and help support that, I know we pay our taxes but we really do not, through our taxes make enough money for all of the programs that our library is able to serve for us,” Friends of the Library Member and Bookstore Chairperson Joanne Brown added.



The sale will be at the John McIntire Library located in Downtown Zanesville at 22 North 5th Street and the public sale runs from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM, this Saturday.

For more information about Friends of the Library, the bookstore, or to purchase a membership you can visit https://muskingumlibrary.org/about-us/friends-of-the-library/