Barcel Receives Tax Credit for New Muskingum Co. Project

Nichole Hannahs305

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted Monday announced the approval of assistance for three projects set to create over 3,000 new jobs and retain over 8,200 jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners.

Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $152 million in new payroll and spur more than $4.7 billion in investments across Ohio. 

In Muskingum County Barcel USA LLC expects to create 320 full-time positions, generating $15 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Perry Township.

Barcel is a manufacturer of snacks and candy, headquartered in Texas with parent company Grupo Bimbo Mexico.

The TCA approved a 1.299 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.

