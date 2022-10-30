ADAMSVILLE, OH- As the Fall season is coming to a close and people are getting ready for Christmas, McDonalds Farm is finishing up their annual McDonalds Greenhouse and Corn Maze. This event included fun trampolines, hayrides, farm animals, delicious foods and drinks, and of course the corn maze.

Owner of the McDonalds Farm Susan McDonald spoke about what she thought stood out the most when hosting the event.

“What stands out the most to me is the excitement of little children, the fact that three and often four generations come together. The best thing I love is a Sunday after church, when three and four generations come and the grandparents have all of their grandchildren with them and I can see the joy that they have.”

McDonald also spoke about what makes the McDonalds Corn Maze special to the community.

“We hope that it’s a wholesome family activity that the families can do each year and build memories and get outside in the fresh air and play together.”

The McDonald Farm had thousands of people coming to the farm in the last eight weeks and this is there best year ever and this was their seventeenth year hosting their farm to the public.