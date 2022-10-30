Madrid held by Girona in Spanish league in another setback

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid was held by Girona to a 1-1 draw at home on Sunday in the Spanish league to follow up its first loss of the season in all competitions.

Madrid was coming off a 3-2 defeat at Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League which ended its unbeaten run.

Going into Sunday’s game, Madrid had won 10 of its first 11 Spanish league matches, with a 1-1 home draw against Osasuna in the seventh round.

The result cuts Madrid’s lead to one point over Barcelona, which won 1-0 at Valencia on Saturday for its 10th win in 12 league matches.

Third-place Atlético Madrid, which lost 3-2 at Cádiz on Saturday, is nine points behind Madrid.

Girona, promoted this season, had one draw and four losses in its five away games in the league this season ahead of facing Madrid. It hasn’t won in seven consecutive league matches and sits just outside the relegation zone.

Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior opened the scoring from close range after a cross by Federico Valverde in the 70th minute at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Girona equalized with a penalty kick converted by Cristhian Stuani in the 80th after video review determined a handball by Marco Asensio inside the area.

Madrid forward Rodrygo thought he had scored the winning goal in the 89th but the referee saw a foul by the Brazilian as he tried to kick the ball while it was in control by the goalkeeper.

Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was sent off with a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Both teams hit the woodwork in the first half.

Madrid was without Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who missed his third straight game because of muscle fatigue. Coach Carlo Ancelotti said Benzema was not feeling fit enough to return to the squad this weekend.

OSASUNA ROLLS

Osasuna cruised to a 2-0 home win over Valladolid with Chimy Ávila and Moi Gómez each scoring in the first 20 minutes.

It was the second win in three matches for Osasuna, which moved to sixth place and among the European qualifying spots.

Valladolid, which had won two in a row, stayed in 11th place.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni